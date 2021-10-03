Job creation mantra of Mahatma still relevant in 21st century: Karnataka CM Bommai

Underscoring the need to imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in our lives, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the freedom fighter’s mantra on job creation makes it more relevant in the 21st century.

“We don’t need mass production, but we need production by masses,” he said quoting Gandhi.

“He wanted jobs for all, which is very relevant in the 21st century. It is my firm belief that if we tread on his philosophy, we have a great future,” Bommai said after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The CM said Mahatma Gandhi brought freedom to India with the weapon of truth and non-violence, which the world is aware of and respects him for it. On Gandhi’s vision of village development, the chief minister said India needs to vouch for materialising Gandhi’s dream of ‘Gram Rajya, Ram Rajya’.

Noting that Gandhi’s simple and unblemished personal and public life was the guiding force of India, Bommai pointed out that Gandhi’s idea of nationalism was humane, which needs to be strengthened across the nation.

He added that Gandhi and Shastri had many similarities as the former believed in truth while the latter walked on it.