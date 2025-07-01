Jobless man kills girlfriend over affair suspicion with her boss in Bhopal, stays next to body for 2 days

A man allegedly killed his live-in partner in a fit of rage, put her body in a sack, and reportedly lived next to it for two days. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on June 27 after the couple got into an argument. The couple had a huge argument, and an angry Sachin strangled Ritika and put her body in a sack. (Representative image/PTI)

Shilpa Kaurav, SHO, Bajaria Police Station, said the victim has been identified as Ritika Sen, who was in a live-in relationship with the accused, Sachin Rajput. She was a working professional, and the couple was living in a rented accommodation, PTI news agency quoted SHO Kaurav.

According to an NDTV report, Sachin Rajput was jobless and suspected his girlfriend Ritika Sen of having an affair with her boss at work.

On Friday night, the couple had a huge argument, and an angry Sachin strangled Ritika and put her body in a sack.

After wrapping Ritika's body in a sack, Sachin reportedly kept it on the bed and remained with the body for two whole days. During this time, Sachin was losing control and was heavily drinking, the news report further said.

Two days after murdering his live-in partner, Sachin met his friend and got drunk with him. Sachin confessed to the murder, but his friend did not believe him at first as he was in an intoxicated state.

However, when the accused repeated the same confession the next morning, his friend finally informed the police the same evening.

Following this, police reached the apartment that Sachin and Ritika were renting, and found the victim's body, decomposing and still wrapped in a sheet and kept on the bed, the NDTV report said.

Similar cases in recent past

In the recent past, there have been many cases of people killing their live-in partners.

In Bengaluru, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner and dumping her body in a BBMP truck. The 40-year-old woman, a widow, had been in a relationship with the accused for 18 months, but their ties had turned sour. During an argument, the accused is believed to have strangled her to death.

In April this year, a man was arrested in Delhi for allegedly beating his live-in partner to death. The couple were from Manipur and had been living together in Delhi for the past year.