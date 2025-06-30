Live-in partner murders Bengaluru woman, rides 20 km with body to dump it in garbage truck: Report

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly killing his live-in partner and dumping her body in a BBMP truck. The police rushed to the spot after local residents alerted them.(Pixabay/representational)

According to a report by India Today, the police identified the accused as Shamsuddin, a native of Assam, who was tracked down and arrested within 20 hours of the crime.

The woman, identified as Asha, 40, a widow from Hulimavu, was found dead in the early hours of Sunday in Koramangala’s ST Bed Layout, a bustling residential area in South Bengaluru.

According to DCP Lokesh B Jagalasar (South Division), police rushed to the spot after local residents alerted them about a suspicious bag inside a BBMP garbage vehicle, the report added.

Upon investigation, a case of murder was promptly registered.

As per the publication, police said Asha and Shamsuddin had been in a relationship for over 18 months and had moved in together four months ago, posing as husband and wife. Both worked at a housekeeping materials company near Hulimavu, where they first met.

However, the relationship had reportedly turned volatile in recent weeks. According to investigators, Asha was struggling with alcohol dependency, and her frequent late-night phone conversations had led to tension between the couple.

On Saturday night, Shamsuddin allegedly returned home inebriated. The couple got into a heated argument, during which he is believed to have strangled her to death in a fit of rage, the report further added.

Disposal attempt

Shamsuddin then allegedly stuffed Asha’s body into a bag and transported it nearly 20 kilometres on his motorcycle. He is accused of dumping the body in the rear loading section of a BBMP garbage truck, near a well-known skating arena in the ST Bed area of Koramangala, before fleeing the scene.

What led to the arrest?

Police relied heavily on CCTV footage from both the couple’s residence and nearby roads. Surveillance visuals helped them trace a motorcycle believed to have been used to transport the body. This eventually led to Shamsuddin’s identification and arrest. He is currently in police custody and being interrogated.

Authorities also confirmed that Shamsuddin is married and has children in Assam, further complicating the nature of his relationship with the victim, the report further added.

