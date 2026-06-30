Join politics to serve, not for ambition: BJP chief Nitn Nabin tell students

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday urged young people to enter politics with a spirit of public service rather than personal ambition, saying the profession demands patience, commitment and perseverance instead of a search for quick success.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin interacts with students during the ‘Viksit Bharat Student Conclave’, in Hyderabad on Monday. (@NitinNabin X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Interacting with students at the Viksit Bharat Student Conclave at Vignan Bharati Institute of Technology in Ghatkesar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Nabin said aspiring politicians should first become independent and develop a clear sense of purpose before entering public life.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for greater youth participation in politics, he said more young people and women should join politics, but only with a mission to serve society and the nation.

Drawing a parallel between politics and cricket, Nabin said politics was like a cricket pitch where players succeed only after spending time at the crease, understanding the game and displaying stamina.

“You cannot enter politics looking only for slog overs. First, you have to stay on the pitch, face the challenges, build yourself and then deliver,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said India’s demographic dividend was its greatest strength and that the Modi government was working towards the goal of building a developed India by 2047. Initiatives such as Startup India, he said, were aimed at integrating young people into the nation’s development journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said India’s demographic dividend was its greatest strength and that the Modi government was working towards the goal of building a developed India by 2047. Initiatives such as Startup India, he said, were aimed at integrating young people into the nation’s development journey. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Urging students to pursue one idea or one mission with dedication, Nabin said they should believe they were not merely beneficiaries of India’s growth but active builders of the country’s future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urging students to pursue one idea or one mission with dedication, Nabin said they should believe they were not merely beneficiaries of India’s growth but active builders of the country’s future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that under Modi’s leadership, India was transforming from “manpower to manufacturing power” and that the youth now possessed the confidence to contribute to nation-building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that under Modi’s leadership, India was transforming from “manpower to manufacturing power” and that the youth now possessed the confidence to contribute to nation-building. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing concerns over declining trust in politicians, Nabin acknowledged that many young people viewed politics with scepticism. However, he said the political landscape had changed significantly with the spread of technology, computers and the internet, making citizens far more aware and informed than in earlier decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing concerns over declining trust in politicians, Nabin acknowledged that many young people viewed politics with scepticism. However, he said the political landscape had changed significantly with the spread of technology, computers and the internet, making citizens far more aware and informed than in earlier decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The youth today remember every promise made to them and hold politicians accountable,” he said, adding that leaders could no longer make unrealistic election promises without facing public scrutiny.

Contrasting the BJP with other political parties, Nabin claimed the BJP made only achievable promises and remained committed to fulfilling them. He said Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat” was based on responsibility, delivery and long-term planning rather than electoral populism.

Speaking about India’s political transformation since 2014, Nabin said the country had moved from an atmosphere of uncertainty and negativity to one of confidence and hope under Modi’s leadership.

“Before 2014, issues such as corruption, terrorism and policy paralysis had left the youth uncertain about their future, whereas decisive leadership had restored confidence,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nabin also argued that nations across the world had progressed when united by a common national vision. He said that, for the first time since Independence, India was moving collectively towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 under Modi’s leadership.

Highlighting India’s growing global stature, he said Modi had projected the country’s ancient civilisation and cultural heritage to the world, with International Yoga Day serving as a prominent example. He also referred to India’s evacuation of its citizens during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying it reflected the country’s enhanced international standing.

Emphasising the BJP’s organisational culture, Nabin said the party functioned collectively with discipline and teamwork. Referring to Modi’s description of himself as a party worker, Nabin said even the Prime Minister functioned within the framework of the party organisation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Drawing another cricket analogy, he compared the BJP’s functioning to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar playing under different captains with discipline and team spirit. Likewise, he said, every BJP leader, irrespective of seniority, worked with commitment, discipline and respect for the organisation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON