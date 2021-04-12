Home / India News / Join the dots: The long-lasting impact of forest fires across India
Join the dots: The long-lasting impact of forest fires across India

Join the dots to read the message. It’s clear climate change has an important role to play in forest fires.
By Bharati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 01:47 AM IST
The lack of precipitation and intense heat-an outcome of climate change-is an exacerbating factor for forest fires.

From Uttaranchal to Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh to Odisha, Indian forests have burned away in the last six months, releasing the carbon sequestered for years.

What gives? Each case is different. In Odisha, poachers and non-timber forest product collectors tend to set fires. In Madhya Pradesh, it could be deliberate human actions. In Nagaland’s Dzukou Valley, it’s unclear. And then, in Uttaranchal, multiple causes. This includes inflammable needles from pine trees planted during the colonial era, forest laws that inhibit removing pine trees, local alienation. In all cases, the lack of precipitation and intense heat-an outcome of climate change-is an exacerbating factor.

Move to stubble burning in Punjab. It’s an annual environmental crises, where middle-class urbanites vilify farmers. Paddy stubble originates in ground water conservation in a dehydrated state. And Punjab is getting thirstier with heat stress.

Join the dots to read the message. It’s clear climate change has an important role to play in both cases. Second, the policy framework needs rapid overhaul, so it is climate-adapted. For example, what prices can farmers expect for climate resilient crops? What legal modifications do local communities want around forests to shift the dynamic of conservation? Finally, the message is clear from those who tend to the soil and the forests : they don’t see other people-urban, middle class etc- as their allies for a secure future. But without building alliances and helping make their voices heard, we cannot expect to keep our desh ki dharti safe.

(The writer is Founder and Director Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)

