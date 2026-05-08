‘Joker of Indian politics’: BJP tears into Sanjay Raut over Trump post, says ‘taken supari to defame India’

The BJP on Friday called Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut the "joker of Indian politics" over his post addressed to US President Donald Trump on the West Bengal Assembly election results, and accused the Opposition of "besmirching" India's image internationally. BJP calls Sanjay Raut ‘joker of Indian politics’ over post to Donald Trump on Bengal poll results. (HT/Reuters) In a post on X addressed to Trump, Raut on Friday questioned reports of the US president congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP's victory in West Bengal and said the polls are an "internal matter of India's federal democracy" and any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced. The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that "serious concerns" have emerged regarding the conduct of the elections and alleged that there were complaints of "fear, intimidation and systemic pressure."

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Raut, as well as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, makes such statements in his opposition to Modi. "Sanjay Raut is the joker of Indian politics. He and Rahul Gandhi have taken a 'supari' (contract) to besmirch India's image for domestic political petty battles and in Modi's opposition they oppose the country," Poonawalla said in a video post on X. The BJP leader said India's democracy is being praised globally, but opposition leaders are spreading what he called false narratives over electoral processes. "Indian democracy is being hailed across the world and this man is complaining about India on facts which are not even there," he said.