Home / India News / Journalist dies month after road accident
india news

Journalist dies month after road accident

According to the police, the Swift Dzire car that rammed the rickshaw was driven by Gaurav Batra, an assistant director with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Agal, who worked at The Print, lived in West Delhi’s Mayapuri. On the evening of March 25, she was travelling on a cycle-rickshaw when the accident took place.

Renu Agal, a 54-year-old journalist, succumbed to head injuries at a private hospital in the national capital on Wednesday, nearly a month after the cycle-rickshaw she was in was rammed by an allegedly speeding car in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. This was the second death in the accident -- the cycle-rickshaw driver, whose identity remains unknown till date, died on April 1, over a week after the accident on March 25.

According to the police, the Swift Dzire car that rammed the rickshaw was driven by Gaurav Batra, an assistant director with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In the FIR, a police officer noted Batra “appeared” drunk. “We have collected his blood sample for testing and the report is awaited,” said another police officer when asked if Batra’s medical examination revealed excess alcohol in his blood.

Agal, who worked at The Print, lived in West Delhi’s Mayapuri. On the evening of March 25, she was travelling on a cycle-rickshaw when the accident took place.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (north), said a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt was registered initially. “When the rickshaw rider succumbed to injuries, we added the IPC section pertaining to causing death due to negligence,” he said.

Renu Agal, a 54-year-old journalist, succumbed to head injuries at a private hospital in the national capital on Wednesday, nearly a month after the cycle-rickshaw she was in was rammed by an allegedly speeding car in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. This was the second death in the accident -- the cycle-rickshaw driver, whose identity remains unknown till date, died on April 1, over a week after the accident on March 25.

According to the police, the Swift Dzire car that rammed the rickshaw was driven by Gaurav Batra, an assistant director with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In the FIR, a police officer noted Batra “appeared” drunk. “We have collected his blood sample for testing and the report is awaited,” said another police officer when asked if Batra’s medical examination revealed excess alcohol in his blood.

Agal, who worked at The Print, lived in West Delhi’s Mayapuri. On the evening of March 25, she was travelling on a cycle-rickshaw when the accident took place.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (north), said a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt was registered initially. “When the rickshaw rider succumbed to injuries, we added the IPC section pertaining to causing death due to negligence,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP