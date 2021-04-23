Journalist dies month after road accident

Renu Agal, a 54-year-old journalist, succumbed to head injuries at a private hospital in the national capital on Wednesday, nearly a month after the cycle-rickshaw she was in was rammed by an allegedly speeding car in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. This was the second death in the accident -- the cycle-rickshaw driver, whose identity remains unknown till date, died on April 1, over a week after the accident on March 25.

According to the police, the Swift Dzire car that rammed the rickshaw was driven by Gaurav Batra, an assistant director with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In the FIR, a police officer noted Batra “appeared” drunk. “We have collected his blood sample for testing and the report is awaited,” said another police officer when asked if Batra’s medical examination revealed excess alcohol in his blood.

Agal, who worked at The Print, lived in West Delhi’s Mayapuri. On the evening of March 25, she was travelling on a cycle-rickshaw when the accident took place.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (north), said a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt was registered initially. “When the rickshaw rider succumbed to injuries, we added the IPC section pertaining to causing death due to negligence,” he said.