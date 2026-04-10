New Delhi, Culture writer and translator Sukant Deepak has been awarded the Karan Singh Foundation Fellowship for Translation to support his upcoming translation project.

Journalist-translator Sukant Deepak receives Karan Singh Foundation Fellowship for Translation

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Sukant will be translating selected short stories by his father, celebrated Hindi author Swadesh Deepak, into English, the foundation said in a statement.

"I am honoured to receive this fellowship from a foundation that values cultural dialogue and the translation of ideas. Translating my father's stories is both a tribute to his work and an effort to understand his world," he said.

Swadesh Deepak, a noted playwright, novelist and short-story writer, was active on the Hindi literary scene since the 1960s and has to his credit 17 books comprising plays, short stories, novels and a memoir. His best known works include the play "Court Martial" and the memoir "Maine Mandu Nahin Dekha".

The author suffered from bipolar disorder and in June 2006, went for a morning walk and never returned.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukant has previously translated his father's stories for the anthology "A Bouquet of Dead Flowers", edited by Jerry Pinto and published by Speaking Tiger, "contributing to the wider appreciation of Swadesh Deepak's work beyond Hindi readership". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukant has previously translated his father's stories for the anthology "A Bouquet of Dead Flowers", edited by Jerry Pinto and published by Speaking Tiger, "contributing to the wider appreciation of Swadesh Deepak's work beyond Hindi readership". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to his translation work, Sukant's essay "Papa, Elsewhere" on his father was featured in "A Book of Light", published by Speaking Tiger, offering a deeply personal and reflective account of his father's life, art and legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to his translation work, Sukant's essay "Papa, Elsewhere" on his father was featured in "A Book of Light", published by Speaking Tiger, offering a deeply personal and reflective account of his father's life, art and legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Karan Singh Foundation, an organisation inspired by the pursuit of cultural enrichment, education and interdisciplinary exchange championed by former MP Karan Singh, supports fellowship programmes aimed at empowering thinkers and creators whose work transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Karan Singh Foundation, an organisation inspired by the pursuit of cultural enrichment, education and interdisciplinary exchange championed by former MP Karan Singh, supports fellowship programmes aimed at empowering thinkers and creators whose work transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "This six-month fellowship will enable the translator to devote sustained creative energy to a project that honours one of modern Hindi literature's seminal voices," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This six-month fellowship will enable the translator to devote sustained creative energy to a project that honours one of modern Hindi literature's seminal voices," it said. {{/usCountry}}

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