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Journalist-translator Sukant Deepak receives Karan Singh Foundation Fellowship for Translation

Journalist-translator Sukant Deepak receives Karan Singh Foundation Fellowship for Translation

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 02:02 pm IST
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New Delhi, Culture writer and translator Sukant Deepak has been awarded the Karan Singh Foundation Fellowship for Translation to support his upcoming translation project.

Journalist-translator Sukant Deepak receives Karan Singh Foundation Fellowship for Translation

Sukant will be translating selected short stories by his father, celebrated Hindi author Swadesh Deepak, into English, the foundation said in a statement.

"I am honoured to receive this fellowship from a foundation that values cultural dialogue and the translation of ideas. Translating my father's stories is both a tribute to his work and an effort to understand his world," he said.

Swadesh Deepak, a noted playwright, novelist and short-story writer, was active on the Hindi literary scene since the 1960s and has to his credit 17 books comprising plays, short stories, novels and a memoir. His best known works include the play "Court Martial" and the memoir "Maine Mandu Nahin Dekha".

The author suffered from bipolar disorder and in June 2006, went for a morning walk and never returned.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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