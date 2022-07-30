JP Nadda faces sloganeering at Patna college, BJP chief asks students their grievances

BJP national president JP Nadda faced a protest at Patna College on Saturday where some activists of the All India Students Association (AISA) raised slogans against him and raised a black flag demanding withdrawal of the New Education Policy (NEP).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The students were further demanding central university status for Patna University, accusing the Narendra Modi-led Union government of ignoring the institution's interests. Police had to resort to mild baton-charge after supporters of the AISA and BJP-backed ABVP clashed during the protest.

Later, Nadda gave a brief speech where he said that he wanted to meet the protesting students. He also said that was ready to sort out grievances of their student and would also look into their other demands.

Among other demands, AISA said a multi-storied building should be built in the college, besides an auditorium the lack of which made it difficult to organie convocations.

Earlier in the day, Nadda held a road show in the Bihar capital where he arrived to inaugurate a two-day joint national executive meeting of various cells of the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union home minister Amit Shah is set to be in the city to address the valedictory session of the programme, following which he and Nadda will return to New Delhi.

Nadda was received by deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Union minister Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and state cabinet ministers upon his arrival at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

(With inputs from agncie)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON