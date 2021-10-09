JP Nadda to begin 2-day Manipur visit today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will arrive in Manipur on Saturday for a two-day visit, as the northeastern state gears up for the assembly elections, which are likely to take place early next year. According to an itinerary shared by his office, Nadda will arrive at Imphal airport at around 12 noon, from where he will proceed towards a booth president's residence at Utlou village, and is expected to reach there by 1:15pm.

The BJP president will then address a public meeting in the village at 2:30pm, his office said. This will be his final engagement for the day.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji will attend several programs on his Manipur visit.

On Sunday, the second and final day of his visit, Nadda will begin his day by visiting Shri Govindajee Temple at 8:15am, and, at 11am, inaugurate the BJP's office in Imphal. His final engagement on the tour will be an interaction with achievers and prominent celebrities at the City Convention Centre, at 3:30pm.

Ahead of Nadda's arrival, chief minister N Biren Singh, on Friday, carried out an inspection of the venues that are scheduled to host his party chief. “Went out for an on-site inspection of the preparation for Shri @JPNadda Ji's visit to Manipur. The people are eagerly waiting to give a rousing welcome to Shri JP Nadda Ji,” Singh tweeted.

Went out for an on-site inspection of the preparation for Shri @JPNadda Ji’s visit to Manipur along with Sh @sambitswaraj Ji around Imphal city.



The people of Manipur are eagerly waiting to give a rousing welcome to Shri JP Nadda Ji. pic.twitter.com/RmQgnOkOSd — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 8, 2021

The chief minister was accompanied by fellow BJP leader Sambit Patra during the inspection.

Manipur is among five states where assembly elections will take place around February-March 2022, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab being the other four. Of the four other states, the BJP is in power in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa, while the Congress governs Punjab.