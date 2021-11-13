Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / JPC considers relaxations for social media firms in data law
india news

JPC considers relaxations for social media firms in data law

The draft law also considers removing the provision treating social media firms as publishers
The draft Personal Data Protection law was referred to a JPC to iron out several contentious issues in 2019.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 02:54 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The joint parliamentary committee, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PP Chaudhary, is considering introducing amendments to the country’s first Personal Data Protection Bill to reduce penalties against defaulting social media companies and remove the provision treating them as publishers, people familiar with the matter said.

“It seems that big tech has managed to garner support to relax some of the provisions of the data protection law,” a person familiar with the matter said. “Clauses from section 28 that proposed to treat social media companies as publishers in case they altered content have been proposed to be removed. Moreover, clauses that dealt with the civil penalties to be imposed upon the social media companies have been reduced from 4%, which is the bar for EU GDPR,” the person added.

The draft Personal Data Protection law was referred to a JPC to iron out several contentious issues in 2019. A previous draft was scheduled to be circulated among the members earlier this year but was abandoned when the then head, Meenakshi Lekhi, was replaced by Chaudhary.

RELATED STORIES

The JPC is set to table its report in the winter session.

A second person familiar with the matter said that the changes were vociferously contested and a new draft report is likely to be circulated on November 20, two days before panel meets.

The report, drafted under the chairpersonship of Lekhi, proposed to treat social media platforms as publishers -- a move that would make them liable for content posted by users, one of the people cited above said. This was of particular concern because the bill cleared by the Centre allowed for the government to claim an exemption as long as it felt it was “necessary or expedient” to do so in a particular set of circumstances, such as those relating to national security.

The panel’s report will aim to address “reasonable purposes for data sharing, exemptions for government agencies and sensitive personal data”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya janata party government of india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Civil society’s division will hurt nation: Doval

Take punitive action against officials for inaction on hate speech: Plea in SC

Rahul remarks on Hindutva spark fresh political slugfest

NCPCR steps in, asks Odisha SP to probe sexual exploitation charge in Kalahandi school
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP