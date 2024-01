Judge vs judge matter: Supreme Court transfers to itself case from Calcutta HC

Supreme Court transfers case related to fake certificate in West Bengal from Calcutta High Court to itself. The Supreme Court directed all concerned parties to complete their arguments in the meantime, reported news agency ANI.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world