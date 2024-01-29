Judge vs judge matter: Supreme Court transfers to itself case from Calcutta HC
Jan 29, 2024 11:10 AM IST
The Supreme Court directed all concerned parties to complete their arguments in the meantime.
Supreme Court transfers case related to fake certificate in West Bengal from Calcutta High Court to itself. The Supreme Court directed all concerned parties to complete their arguments in the meantime, reported news agency ANI.
