Juhi Chawla didn't pay 20 lakh cost for 5G case yet, plea filed

Juhi Chawla's lawyer said the actor has already challenged the single bench rule which had imposed ₹20 lakh cost on the actor and other petitioners in connection with their petition against the 5G rollout in the country. 
Juhi Chawla has recently challenged the single bench order which dismissed her petition against 5G rollout and imposed 20 lakh cost. 
Published on Jan 22, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority has moved the Delhi high court seeking the payment of 2o lakh which was imposed on actor Juhi Chawla and others in connection to their petition on the rollout of the 5G technology. The case has been listed for February 3, reports said. The lawyer who appeared for Juhi Chawla said he was not served with the petition copy and that the actor has recently moved a division bench of the high court regarding the case. A division bench will hear the case on January 25.

On June 4, 2021, Justice JR Midha dismissed Juhi Chawla's civil suit against the roll-out o the 5G technology in India and imposed a cost of 20 lakh on plaintiffs. It appears the suit was for publicity, the court had noted last year.

The actor has recently challenged the verdict and appealed that the single bench order dismissing the suit is bad in law as a suit can only be dismissed once it has been allowed to be registered as a suit by the Court.

The actor also said the single bench said that her plea was only to gain publicity just because she had circulated the video-conferencing link of the High Court on her social media accounts which had resulted in the repeated disruption of the Court proceedings held on June 4, 2021.

The plea against 5G in India was moved in May last year and the Bollywood actor was one of the petitioners. Court proceedings were held virtually at that time because of the second wave of the covid pandemic. Juhi Chawla joined the court proceeding through video conferencing and as she had shared the video link on her social media accounts, the hearing faced disruptions.

Following the dismissal of the plea, Juhi Chawla had released a video saying she is not against 5G technology. The petition was only to seek the government's clarification on 5G that the technology is safe, the actor said at that time.

(With PTI inputs)

