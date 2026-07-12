Julian Alvarez steps up as Argentina escape Swiss scare to reach World Cup semis

A quick look up to scan the pitch. But Julian Alvarez was never looking to make a pass. It was more of a formality to double-check where the target was.

Julian Alvarez was never looking to make a pass. It was more of a formality to double-check where the target was. (AP Photo)

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And then he let loose a thunderous strike from outside the box that curled, dipped and sailed into the top-right corner of the net. Away from any Switzerland defender hoping to make a block. Away from the outstretched arm of a diving Swiss goalkeeper, Gregor Kobel. And just eight minutes away from a win that would take them through to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Alvarez had made it 2-1 for Argentina in the 112th minute, knocking the wind out of the 10-man Swiss sails. In one of the final passages of play, Lautaro Martinez made it 3-1 to secure a spot in the final four for the seventh time in the global competition.

The reactions after the game, this time, were upbeat. The players joined their fans in song and dance as they moved a step closer in the pursuit of becoming only the third country to defend the World Cup title.

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{{^usCountry}} But they’ve been made to do it the hard way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But they’ve been made to do it the hard way. {{/usCountry}}

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In each of their knockout matches at this World Cup, Argentina have been pushed to the limit. It started in the Round of 32 with an unfancied Cape Verde putting in a spirited show that Argentina eventually won 3-2 in extra time.

In the Round of 16, Egypt led 2-0 before the great Lionel Messi inspired them to come back with three goals in the last 12 minutes of regulation time to steal a 3-2 win. After that match in Atlanta, the emotions were overwhelming and Messi, who has been carrying the team forward for years, was as tearful as he was when he helped them lift the title in 2022.

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On Sunday morning (IST), though, the Swiss managed to do what not many teams have done in the past. They kept Messi quiet.

La Albiceleste have formed a dangerous habit of over-relying on the 39-year-old. Granted, he has shown time and again that he is capable of handling the responsibility, but the team needed to find more sources of inspiration.

Against a well-oiled and disciplined Swiss team, the others stepped up.

Messi did have a contribution in the opening goal of the game, though. He played a perfect cross from a corner, and Alexis Mac Allister made a darting run forward and glanced his header accurately to put Argentina ahead.

This is the same Mac Allister who plies his trade for Liverpool, and who was rated as one of the three best midfielders in the world today by former England star Steven Gerrard.

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Mac Allister’s goal came from a routine perfected on the training ground. And it came at the right time for Argentina, as their last two games had gone way off script.

Switzerland had started the match as the better team, holding onto possession and creating chances, until Mac Allister’s goal gave Argentina more impetus to fight back for possession.

But this is a Swiss team that had remained unbeaten in the competition. This was the first time since 1954, when they hosted the World Cup, that they had reached the quarterfinals of the competition. This was a good team. And they showed it in the way they worked their way forward for Dan Ndoye to slot past Emiliano Martinez in the Argentina goal from an acute angle, at the end of some slick passing and a mazy run.

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The Swiss looked in control once again. But that lasted for just five minutes. Breel Embolo, already on a yellow card, was sent off for simulation.

From being in the ascendancy, Switzerland suddenly had their backs to the wall. But this was something they had prepared for.

Reports emerged before the match that coach Murat Yakin had been making his team go through drills that would mimic the team playing with 10 players against 11, nine against 11 and even eight against 11. That preparation showed as the Swiss did not lose their shape despite being a man down.

And through all that, they marked and kept Messi — who had scored in a record nine consecutive World Cup games going into the match — quiet.

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Argentina needed somebody to step up if they were to avoid penalties. Alvarez did.

That stunning goal from distance, his first of the tournament, gave his team a boost.

Switzerland did all they could in the remaining few minutes to find another equaliser. But committing too many men forward left them exposed at the back. At the end of a swift counterattack, Martinez had the enviable task of slotting the ball into a near-empty net.

For a third consecutive match, they had staged an escape.

Up next are their old rivals, England. It will be the first time in this World Cup that Argentina will play a top-10-ranked team.

They did survive in Kansas City. But going into Atlanta for the semifinal, they will know they have other players who have stepped up to support their talisman, Messi.