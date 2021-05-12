Junior doctors threaten strike in Telangana over pay hike

Hyderabad: Junior resident doctors in various Telangana government hospitals have threatened to go on a strike if their demand for a 15 per cent hike in salaries, among others, are not met within two weeks.

A notice to this effect was served by Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) to the state medical and health department on Monday. The threat to observe a strike also comes at a time when several hospitals are struggling to tackle the Covid-19 surge.

“We have given two weeks’ time to the government to fulfil our demands which have been pending for over a year. We shall go on a strike after May 25 and boycott all services, including emergency medical services,” TJUDA president Vasari Naveen Reddy told HT.

According to Reddy, junior resident doctors are paid a monthly salary of ₹44,000 in the first year, ₹46,000 in the second and ₹48,000 in the third year of service in various teaching hospitals.

“As per the contract, we have to get a 15 per cent hike in salary every year. The last time we got a hike was in 2019 and it was due for revision in January 2020. During last year’s coronavirus pandemic, the government agreed for the pay revision and the file was approved at all levels. It is awaiting clearance from chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao since the last five months,” Reddy said.

A similar increase of 15 per cent in salary for senior resident doctors is also pending with the chief minister. “We ran from pillar to post to get the file approved but there has been no response from the government. Hence, as a last resort, we have decided to suspend work after duly giving a two-week notice to the government,” Reddy added.

TJUDA also demanded the immediate payment of a 10 per cent incentive as promised by the chief minister to all healthcare workers during the pandemic last year.

Another demand put forth by TJUDA is to give priority in treatment to healthcare workers and their family members who are affected by Covid-19.

“In several government hospitals, healthcare workers and their family members are not able to get a bed for treatment. The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is always occupied with limited beds and we have urged the government to increase the bed capacity. We want the government to issue a circular for free treatment of healthcare workers and their family members,” the association president said.

The association also demanded insurance be provided to medical students up to the level of post-graduates, in accordance with an earlier order. “An ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh for doctors and ₹25 lakh for nurse and supporting staff who died on duty that was announced (in September last year by the chief minister) has not been implemented so far,” he added.

Reddy admitted that suspending work at this hour of crisis was not appropriate. “But there is no option left for us as the government has turned a deaf ear to our problems despite repeated reminders. Anyway, we have not resorted to any lightning strike, but have given a two-week notice to the government. If it is concerned for the people, it can solve our demands in the next two weeks,” he said.

Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy could not be reached for a comment.

