Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Just a lollipop': Congress says Centre's excise duty move on fuel an eyewash
india news

'Just a lollipop': Congress says Centre's excise duty move on fuel an eyewash

The Union government on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and that on diesel by ₹10 a litre to bring relief for consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices.
'Just a lollipop': Congress says Centre's excise duty move on fuel an eyewash. (Representative image)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led Central government over its recent move to cut excise duty on fuel and said it was nothing more than a “lollipop”.

Baghel said the excise duty should have been slashed further like the way the Congress-led UPA government did during its tenure when it brought down the rates from 30 to 9.

The Union government on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre and that on diesel by 10 a litre to bring relief for consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices.

Also read | Expert says petrol, diesel prices will increase again in coming months: Report

“If the NDA government decreases excise duty from 30 to 9 like the UPA government did, petrol-diesel costs will definitely go down. Increasing the petrol cost by 30, then bringing it down by 5 is just a lollipop,” news agency ANI quoted Baghel as saying in Raipur.

RELATED STORIES

All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said the cut on excise duty has not been significant, adding the party will continue its agitation over the fuel prices.

“It has not decreased much. During the UPA rule, excise duty on petrol was 9.48/litre & diesel 3.56/litre. They should reduce it more. LPG rates are still the same and need to be reduced. We'll continue our agitation and start a massive campaign from November 14,” ANI quoted Venugopal as saying.

Also read | After Centre, BJP-ruled Haryana, Himachal cut fuel rates further

A report by news agency PTI stated the latest cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. It rolls back a part of the 13 and 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report added.

That hike in excise duty took central taxes on petrol to their highest level of 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to 31.8 a litre.

Notably, the tax cut came after an unrelenting hike in international oil prices, pushing pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels. Petrol soared to above 100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, while diesel crossed that level in more than one-and-a-half dozen states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel prices cut indian national congress bhupesh baghel kc venugopal
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

More pilgrims to visit Char Dham shrines in 10 yrs than over last century: Modi

Those evicted from Dhalpur are encroachers, not victims: Assam

Terrorists fire at security forces at Srinagar hospital, area cordoned off

Accident compensation claims to be settled in 3 months as per new proposal
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP