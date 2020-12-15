e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth

‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth

On a potential alliance with Rajinikanth, the actor-politician Kamal Haasan said he is ready to set aside the differences and co-operate with each other for the larger public good.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 19:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan addresses a press conference, in Chennai.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan addresses a press conference, in Chennai.(PTI)
         

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday signalled an amicable solution on being asked whether he would be ready for an alliance with actor Rajinikanth. “We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people, we are ready to set aside our ego and co-operate with each other,” Haasan told reporters on being asked if he would join hands with Rajinikanth.

Haasan had previously hinted at the realignment of political alliances in Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly elections next year while not ruling out a possible tie-up with actor Rajinikanth, who is set to float his party soon.

The South-India origin actor launched his campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections on December 13, embarking on his first phase of the campaign between December 13-16. During this four-day schedule, Haasan is expected to cover Madurai, Theni, Dindugul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari districts.

Haasan had launched MNM in February 2018 and the party had faced last year’s Lok Sabha elections but could not return any MP.

