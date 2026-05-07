'Just took 88 hours': Army shares video revisiting Operation Sindoor as it completes one year

Marking one year of Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces on Thursday shared a montage video of the military operation, posting it exactly at 1:05 am – the precise time the mission was launched on May 7 last year.

A collage of stills from the Indian armed forces’ montage video marking one year of Operation Sindoor, shared at 1:05 am on May 7.(X/@IAF_MCC )

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Sharing the video on X, the Indian Air Force handle wrote, “Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory—Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing-India forgives nothing.”

The video also carried a sharp message on the scale and speed of the operation, stating that it “just took 88 hours”.

Operation Sindoor was launched days after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed. Shortly after midnight on May 7, 2025, the Army had officially announced the beginning of the operation.

Modi, Jaishankar update profile pictures

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{{^usCountry}} To commemorate the anniversary, Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar updated their official X profile pictures with visuals referencing Operation Sindoor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To commemorate the anniversary, Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar updated their official X profile pictures with visuals referencing Operation Sindoor. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The updated images prominently highlighted the operation and its significance. PM Modi says nation salutes armed forces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The updated images prominently highlighted the operation and its significance. PM Modi says nation salutes armed forces {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the armed forces displayed “unparalleled courage, precision and resolve” during the operation. He shared the message on X, remembering a year of the military action on Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the armed forces displayed “unparalleled courage, precision and resolve” during the operation. He shared the message on X, remembering a year of the military action on Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during OperationSindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour,” Modi said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during OperationSindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour,” Modi said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The Prime Minister said the operation reflected India’s “firm response against terrorism” and showcased the “professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength” of the armed forces.

He further said the operation demonstrated the growing jointness among the services and underlined how India’s push for self-reliance in defence had strengthened national security.

“Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem,” he added.

‘Terror and talks cannot go together’

The anniversary also brought renewed focus on India’s hardening stance towards Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

Following the attack last year, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, marking a major shift in bilateral water-sharing arrangements between the two countries.

At the time, Modi had addressed the nation and declared, “terror and talks cannot go together, terror and trade cannot go together and blood and water cannot flow together.”

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One year later, the treaty remains in abeyance.

Rajnath Singh praises ‘seamless jointness’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the armed forces, calling the operation a “powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness”.

In a post on X, Singh said, “On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation.”

He added that the operation reflected “unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services”, which he said set “a benchmark for modern military operations”.

Over 100 terrorists killed

According to officials, more than 100 terrorists were killed during the operation.

India targeted nine terror camps across the border, including Muzaffarabad’s Sawai Nala Camp and Syedna Belal Camp, along with Gulpur Camp, Abbas Camp, Barnala Camp, Sarjal Camp, Mehmoona Joya Camp, Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanshu Priya ...Read More Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery. Read Less

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