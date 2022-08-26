Justice UU Lalit shares his priorities as CJI: 'Clear-cut regime on urgent matters'

Chief Justice-designate Justice UU Lalit on Friday shared a list of things he intended to do during his 73-day tenure in the country's top judicial post. Justice Lalit will take charge on Saturday.

Among the three key areas of his focus, Justice Lalit said the top priority would to make listing simple, clear and transparent as possible. He also promised to ensure a clear-cut regime where any urgent matters can freely be mentioned before respective courts.

Speaking at the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) farewell event for outgoing CJI NV Ramana, the CJI-designate said his third area of focus would be listing of matters before the Constitution benches and matters which are specially referred to benches of three judges. For Justice Lalit, August 29 will be the first working day as the chief justice in the top court.

“...We will strive hard to say that yes we will always have at least one Constitution Bench functioning all throughout the year,” the CJI-designate was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court notified that 25 five-judge Constitution bench matters that have been pending for quite some time will be heard will be listed from August 29.

CJI NV Ramana, who retired on Friday, said it was his constitutional duty to dispel the notions that the judiciary is quite distant from the general public, and bring the Constitution closer to the people by way of generating awareness and building confidence around the judiciary.

“The popular perception was that the judiciary is quite distant from the general public, there are still millions of suppressed people who need judicial help and and are apprehensive to approach it in times of need,” he said.

The outgoing CJI said in spite of fulfilling its constitutional mandate, the judiciary does not find adequate reflection in the media, thereby depriving people of knowledge about the constitution.

CJI Ramana retired after a tenure of nearly eight years at the Supreme Court.

