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Justice Narasimha-led bench to hear plea challenging NEET retest next month: Supreme Court

On May 12, the NTA had cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 after paper leak allegations.

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 04:39 pm IST
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A bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha will hear in July a plea challenging the decision to conduct NEET-UG 2026 re-test, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

The NEET UG exam will be held again on June 21.(Representative image)

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

The CBI is currently investigating the matter, and a re-test is scheduled for June 21.

On Wednesday, a plea seeking quashing of the decision to re-conduct the NEET-UG 2026 came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana.

The CJI said the plea would be heard by a bench headed by Justice Narasimha in July when the apex court resumes normal functioning after the partial court working days.

The Justice Narasimha-led bench is already seized of separate petitions related to the NEET-UG.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had then told the apex court that the government was seriously concerned about the concerns of the youths and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally supervising the situation so that "there is no lacunae".

Mehta had also said that some new mechanisms have been put in place for the NEET-UG re-test scheduled for June 21.

 
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