Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Morbi bridge collapse accused’s bail plea

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Ten people have been accused in connection with the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi on October 30, 2022

Ahmedabad: Justice Samir Dave of Gujarat high court on Thursday recused himself from hearing the bail application of Oreva Group manager Dineshkumar Dave in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse case that killed 135 people last year.

Earlier, Justice Dave granted bail to three security guards accused in the case in May, and to two booking clerks in June first week.

On Thursday, as the court was hearing a matter related to Dineshkumar Dave’s bail application, Justice Dave recused himself by saying: “Is this the Morbi one? Not before me.”

Recently, Oreva managing director Jaysukh Patel also filed a bail application in the high court, after a similar plea was denied bail by a sessions court on April 1.

A total of ten people have been accused in connection with the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi on October 30, 2022, that left 135 people dead. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304), attempt to commit culpable homicide (Section 308), acts endangering human life (Section 336), causing hurt by rash or negligent acts (Section 337), and causing grievous hurt by rash or negligent acts (Section 338).

