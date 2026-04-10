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‘Deep anguish...’: Inside justice Yashwant Varma's resignation letter to President

Justice Yashwant Varma on Thursday tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 12:51 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma on Thursday tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, effectively bringing to a close the ongoing parliamentary inquiry into allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his official residence in Delhi last year. People aware of the matter confirmed the development to HT.

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma resigned. An inquiry was initiated over the discovery of a large pile of cash at his official residence following a fire.(File photos)

“While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons that have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect,” the letter dated April 9 stated.

“It has been an honour to serve in this office,” he added.

What’s next?

Justice Yashwant Varma’s resignation effectively brings the proceedings initiated under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 to a halt, as the statutory mechanism for removal, set in motion through a motion in Parliament, ceases to operate once a judge demits office.

Varma had been facing removal proceedings after a Lok Sabha motion admitted in August 2025, with a three-member inquiry committee constituted by Speaker Om Birla to probe the charges.

This led to the initiation of removal proceedings in Parliament, with notices moved in both Houses in July 2025. With Varma stepping down, continuation of the inquiry under the Act becomes untenable, bringing an abrupt close to a rare instance of impeachment proceedings against a sitting high court judge.

 
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