Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off maiden Shillong-Dibrugarh direct flight

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday virtually flagged off the first direct flight on the Shillong-Dibrugarh route, under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme, called ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (RCS-UDAN)’. Apart from the Union aviation minister, among those present at the event were Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma and Shillong MP Vincent H Pala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scindia said Shillong, considered one of the "wettest places in the world", is crucial both for the country but the world, reported news agency PTI.

Highlighting that Shillong is known for its rolling hills, caves, tall waterfalls, beautiful landscapes and rich heritage and culture, the civil aviation minister said, “There’s nothing that Meghalaya does not have to offer”.

Scindia also pointed out that only six airports were operational in the northeast back in 2014, adding that the number has now risen to 15.

"Within a short span of seven years, we have achieved this ambitious target. I assure you that this is just the beginning. We are committed to enhancing the interstate and intrastate connectivity in the Northeast," the minister stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scindia said the government is not only focused on improving flight connectivity, but also on developing infrastructure capabilities, along with helicopter services."We recently launched a helicopter policy to further promote heli services in the northeast. We want travellers from all over the country to visit the northeast," he added.

(With agency inputs)