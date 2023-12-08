‘K Chandrashekar Rao needs to undergo…’: Son KTR gives BRS chief's health update
KTR, who quit as chief minister on December 3 following BRS defeat in the recent assembly election, has been staying at his farmhouse at Erravelli.
Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, admitted to a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad, following a fall and a fracture, needs to undergo a hip replacement surgery on Friday, his son and BRS leader KT Rama Rao said.
“Sri KCR Garu needs to undergo a Hip Replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom. Thanks to all those who have been sending messages for his speedy recovery,” KTR gave the health update.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
