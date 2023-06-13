Throw those bashing Dharani in the Bay of Bengal, KCR tells citizens

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday called upon the people of the state to stop the entry of political parties who are bashing the land record management portal ‘Dharani’, and ‘throw them in the Bay of Bengal’.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveils the collectorate complex in Gadwal district headquarters.

Addressing a public meeting following the inauguration of the integrated Collectorate and police complex in Gadwal district headquarters, the chief minister continued his tirade on opposition Congress. Ge accused the grand old party of carried out a malicious propaganda against Dharani portal and the development works of his government.

“This government is keen on welfare and development and it has been undertaking unique programs of welfare for the people of different communities and different sections of the society”, KCR, as the CM is popularly called, said. Rao detailed how the state of Telangana progressed during the past nine years and how it became a front runner in all development activities. “We are first in the country to provide drinking water facility to each and every household with our mission Bhagiratha and we succeeded in implementing mission Kakatiya. The government has improvised the conditions of common people through various welfare schemes such as Dalith Bandhu and the recent Bandhu concepts with a concerted approach in the rural areas”, he added.Rao said that the endeavours of the government entailed in the improvement of medical and health care facilities in the state. “The government has established thirty plus medical colleges and it is perfectly implementing the development at the doorstep”, he added.

During the meeting, the chief minister detailed the development on the land regulation pattern through the Dharani portal. “Dharani has been the innovative concept that helped the people in general and poor sections in particular to get their land records in a systematic manner”, Rao said.

“Per capita income has increased in the state and how the government has succeeded in providing the integrated Collectorate complexes in the state”, h added.KCR said the administration was achieving several development concepts through welfare. He detailed that five medical colleges were established in Mahabubnagar alone where development remained a mirage several years.

