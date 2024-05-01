K Chandrashekar Rao barred by Election Commission from campaigning for 48 hours

The Election Commission has barred BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The temporary ban will start from 8 pm today. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao addresses the people during his Bus Yatra as part of the election campaign, in Khammam on Monday. (ANI photo)

The poll panel took the stringent action on the basis of a complaint filed by Congress leader G Niranjan, which accused the BRS leader of making “derogatory and objectionable” remarks against the party.

"The Commission, without prejudice to any Order/Notice issued or to be issued in the matter in future relating to MCC violations to Sh. K. Chandrashekar Rao, President, BRS hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during his press meet in Sircilla on 5 April, 2024 and reprimands Sh. K. Chandrasekar Rao for the above said misconduct," the Election Commission said in a statement.

The commission, citing Article 324 of the Constitution, barred K Chandrashekar Rao from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) for 48 hours from 8 PM today.