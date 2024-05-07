K Kavitha's jibe at probe agencies: ‘Leaving Prajwal Revanna and…’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Tuesday criticised investigation agencies, saying they are not taking any action against people like Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna but have arrested her. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha leaves Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing in connection with Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.(ANI )

"Investigation agencies are leaving people like Prajwal Revanna and arresting people like us," Kavitha told media persons while leaving the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is wanted in connection with the alleged sexual harassment cases against him.

Thousands of pen drives allegedly containing his sexual assault videos were circulated last month in Hassan , the Lok Sabha constituency from where he is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-JD (S) candidate.

Revanna claims that the videos were doctored, and left for Frankfurt on the day the Karnataka Police constituted the SIT. He is said to be travelling abroad on his diplomatic passport.

K Kavitha's judicial custody extended



A Delhi court on Tuesday extended Kavitha's judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 14.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the Telangana MLC after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her remand, according to PTI.

During the proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage, and that it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week.

On Monday, the court rejected Kavitha's bail plea in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22 case.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the two bail applications moved by the 46-year-old MLC from Nizamabad. Kavitha had filed the bail application in the ED case on March 23 and in the CBI case on April 15.

The BRS legislator had approached the court seeking relief on the grounds that all the rules and principles of natural justice were violated when she was arrested by the CBI.