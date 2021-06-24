Kabir Das Jayanti 2021: Know its significance, date and time

Kabir Das Jayanti will be observed on Thursday and it marks the birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas - the famous poet, saint and social reformer of India.

Kabir Das' writings had a great influence on the Bhakti movement and includes titles like Kabir Granthawali, Anurag Sagar, Bijak, and Sakhi Granth. The major part of his work was collected by the fifth Sikh guru--Guru Arjan Dev.

Kabir's legacy is still going on through a sect known as Panth of Kabir, a religious community that considers him as the founder.

He is a widely revered poet whose works had a tremendous influence on the Bhakti movement.

Kabir's works were written in the Hindi language which was easy to comprehend. He used to write in couplets to enlighten people.

Significance of Kabir Das Jayanti

Kabirdas Jayanti is celebrated on the Jyeshtha Purnima tithi, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. On his birth anniversary, Sant Kabirdas' followers remember him by reciting his poems and teachings. Sant Kabirdas was best known for his two-line couplets, known as 'Kabir Ke Dohe'.

Date and tithi of Kabirdas Jayanti 2021

Kabirdas Jayanti date - 24 June

Purnima tithi begins - 3.32am on 24 June

Purnima tithi end time - 12.09am on 25 June