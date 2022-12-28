‘Kafi Achche Din’: Journalist's tweet on bill at Mumbai airport goes viral

A Twitter user Farah Khan, whose bio described her as a journalist on Wednesday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi- led BJP dispensation, whose slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was 'Acche Din Aane Wale Hain' (good days are about to come), saying "Kafi ache din aa gae hain"(Good days are here).

Khan shared two images claiming to have shelled out ₹490 at Mumbai's Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on two samosas, a cup of tea, and a water bottle. “Two samosas, one chai, and one water bottle for 490 ₹at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gae hain”, the caption read.

Netzines responded to the incident quickly, and the comment section was flooded, with several criticizing the journalist for being ignorant of the price of rice.

A user shared a news report explaining the difference in price rice at the airport, and outer food, "this is FYI to read & understand the reason why there is a diff in price on airport in comparison to the outer area. Also, this price diff was always the same be it’s a Modi Govt or UPA govt…This is a shame that in the name of journalists we have people who run their own agenda".

One spoke about Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport as an affordable example.

“A samosa of this quality infact a little better than this costs just ₹15/- # Just imagine a local sweet shop is also earning profit on this# What you mean? # Will U charge 9 times? # This is insanity# I don't see any justification#Only andhbhakts can approve this foolishness”, another user wrote

