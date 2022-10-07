'Kahan Balasaheb, kahan aap': Eknath Shinde's son to Uddhav for dragging his 1.5-year-old kid

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son, MP Shrikant Shinde on Thursday wrote an open letter to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray condemning his remarks on Rudransh Shinde made at the Dussehra rally. Rudransh Shinde is the two-year-old grandson of Eknath Shinde and the son of Shrikant Shinde. "My letter is not from the MP son of the chief minister. My letter today is from the father of innocent Rudransh Shinde," Shrikant wrote. Also Read: Is Uddhav Thackeray trying to woo Muslims?

Referring to Uddhav's speech that Eknath Shinde's son (Shrikant) is a brat and that his grandson Rudransh has an eye on the corporator's post, Shrikant wrote, "Uddhavji, my father is the chief minister of the state and I am an MP, but at the end of the day, we are human beings with flesh and blood and feelings. Do you have any idea how shocked our family was by your statement yesterday?...Hearing what you said yesterday, the baby's mother and grandmother were extremely hurt. Tears welled up in their eyes." Also Read: You will always be traitors, bellows Uddhav

"They are wondering how a politician can say such things about a child...I don't have the answer. Can any civilised and sensitive person say that?...The family for which we sacrificed our lives, how painful it would be for us if a prominent member of the same family passes such a remark about our little one," he wrote

"Uddhavji, you will also become a grandfather in future...What will happen to you and your family if someone says about your grandson what you said yesterday?" he added.

Drawing a comparison between Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav, Shrikant wrote, " Balasaheb also used to comment on the opposition, but it never dropped to this low."

"Our politics will go on. Debates and comments will also continue. But please don't drag innocent people into it. This is a sin," Shrikant Shinde wrote at the end of the letter.

This Dussehra saw Uddhav, Shinde sparring at their two separate rallies. While Uddhav called Shinde Katappa, Shinde accused Uddhav of betrayal in 2019.