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Kailash Mansarovar Yatra begins, first batch crosses into China via Nathu La pass

First batch comprises 44 pilgrims, including four Liaison Officers and a Medical Officer. Of them, 32 are men and 12 are women representing various states

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 03:45 pm IST
ANI |
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The first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 crossed into China through the India-China border at Nathu La Pass on Saturday, marking the commencement of their onward journey to the sacred Kailash Mansarovar.

Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, Kailash Mansarovar holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists.(PTI File Photo)

The batch was flagged off by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur in the presence of Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia and officials of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

The first batch comprises 44 pilgrims, including four Liaison Officers and a Medical Officer. Of them, 32 are men and 12 are women representing various states, including Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Earlier ahead of the Yatra, Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang reviewed the logistical arrangements in place, including hospitality, medical facilities, power and water supply, road conditions, traffic management, network connectivity, customs clearance, and media coverage. The review was conducted in coordination with senior officers of line departments to ensure the smooth execution of the pilgrimage.

Sikkim's Tourism Minister told the media that people were full of energy and vigour as they left for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Ministry of External Affairs organizes Kailash Manasarovar Yatra during June to August/September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand), and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance.

It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists.

The KMY is open to eligible Indian citizens, holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes.

 
Lord Shiva Sikkim
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