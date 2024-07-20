Kalki 2898 AD makers served legal notice for ‘inaccurate portrayal’: ‘Fashion to distort Hindu texts’

Former Congress leader and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam has sent a legal notice to the makers and actors of blockbuster movie Kalki 2898 AD for hurting religious sentiments. Krishnam accused the makers of resorting to wrong portrayal of Gods against what is described in Hindu scriptures, PTI reported. Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing film in the first half of 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. (@Kalki2898AD (X))

"Your movie has changed the basic concept about Lord Kalki, from what has been written and explained in Hindu Puranic Scriptures and for the said reasons, the portrayal and depiction of the story of Lord Kalki is wholly inaccurate and also blatantly disrespectful to these sacred texts, which are central to the religious beliefs and practices of a vast number of devotees, numbering in the hundreds of crores," the notice read.

It added that such depiction has already led to confusion among Hindus and can further tarnish the mythology and ethos of Lord Kalki. This, the notice said, “will lead to misunderstanding, misinterpretation and subsequent erosion of the Hindu faith, thereby causing extreme distress to the faith and religious sentiments of Our Client, and needless to say, of the wider Hindu community at large.”

Speaking to PTI, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said it has become a fashion to distort Hindu texts and nobody has the right to do it. “The Kalki avatar will be the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Several of our 'puranas' are dedicated to him. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in UP's Sambhal on February 19 where Lord Kalki would be born. The entire world is waiting for him. This movie, however, wants to send a wrong message to the people,” the former Congress leader said.

The notice has been served by Supreme Court advocate Ujjawal Anand Sharma on behalf of Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Speaking to PTI, the advocate alleged that the movie makers had some motives behind such wrongful depiction. He said that the makers have borrowed scenes from the epic Mahabharat just to claim authenticity. Citing an example of wrong depiction, he said the movie claims to show that Lord Kalki is born out of artificial insemination. “A lot of confused devotees approached the Acharya. So, he thought it would be appropriate to send a legal notice to the makers.” he added.