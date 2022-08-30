Kallakuruchi student death a case of suicide, no rape or murder: HC

Chennai

The Madras high court has held the death of a student in a school in Kallakuruchi district of Tamil Nadu on July 13 is a clear case suicide and not a murder.

After going through the report of the three-member team of doctors of JIPMER in Puducherry, who analysed the two post-mortem reports conducted on the body of the 17-year-old, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan also held the girl was not subjected to sexual harassment or raped, as alleged by her parents and others. The teen’s death had sparked off violence and arson last month, with protesters demanding justice for the victim.

The judge gave the rulings while granting bail to five persons -- all teachers and administrators of the school -- last week.

After going through the report of the three-member team of experts, the court said that now it is confirmed that there is no evidence to attract the offence under rape and murder.

The applicants were arrested on July 18 on the basis of the suicide note left by the girl.

“It is unfortunate and sorry state of affairs that teachers, who teach the students, are facing threat from their students and their respective parents. It is very unfortunate that the petitioners were arrested and under imprisonment for advising the students to study well,” the judge said.

Even according to the suicide note, “there is no evidence to show that the petitioners instigated the deceased to commit suicide soon before her death,” the judge said. “Teachers directing their students to study well is part and parcel of the teaching profession and it would not amount to abetment to commit suicide. Therefore, the offence under section 305 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) is not at all attracted against the petitioners,” he said and regretted the death of the student by suicide for facing difficulties on her studies. “It should not happen in future.”

Considering the above facts and circumstances of the case and also the period of incarceration undergone by the petitioners, the judge said he is inclined to grant them bail.