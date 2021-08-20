Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Former UP CM Kalyan Singh on life support, Yogi Adityanath pays visit
india news

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh on life support, Yogi Adityanath pays visit

The former UP CM was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh.(File photo)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, 89, who is admitted to a hospital in Lucknow, is said to be in a critical condition and is on life-saving support system. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the hospital to enquire about the veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Adityanath came to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the morning. He was accompanied by medical education minister Suresh Khanna, the hospital said in a statement.

“Kalyan Singh's health status is critical and is on life-saving support system,” the hospital said, adding he is under close observation of the doctors.

“The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health," the hospital said.

Hospital director professor RK Dhiman is supervising his treatment on a daily basis, it added.

The former UP CM was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here. The 89-year-old veteran leader had served as the governor of Rajasthan as well.

On August 1, Union home minister Amit Shah had visited the ailing leader at the hospital.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kalyan singh cm yogi adityanath
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Such people have malicious intentions’: Naqvi on Mufti’s remark on J&K issue

India allowed two flights daily to evacuate people from Kabul: Report

Well deserved: Making our heroes feel special

'Don't have enough data': Dr Guleria on if Covid vaccine booster needed in India
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP