Former UP CM Kalyan Singh on life support, Yogi Adityanath pays visit

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, 89, who is admitted to a hospital in Lucknow, is said to be in a critical condition and is on life-saving support system. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the hospital to enquire about the veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Adityanath came to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the morning. He was accompanied by medical education minister Suresh Khanna, the hospital said in a statement.

“Kalyan Singh's health status is critical and is on life-saving support system,” the hospital said, adding he is under close observation of the doctors.

“The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health," the hospital said.

Hospital director professor RK Dhiman is supervising his treatment on a daily basis, it added.

The former UP CM was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here. The 89-year-old veteran leader had served as the governor of Rajasthan as well.

On August 1, Union home minister Amit Shah had visited the ailing leader at the hospital.

