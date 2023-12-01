'To put pressure on...': Kamal Nath lambasts Madhya Pradesh exit polls

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday questioned the exit poll results of agencies that predicted a BJP win, saying they were creating a "false atmosphere". He said the BJP would lose the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. He said some exit poll agencies wanted to put pressure on poll officers. Congress leader Kamal Nath (file photo)

In a video on his X handle, he said Congress workers must ensure an impartial counting on December 3.

"All Congress workers should get into the field with full force. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost the elections. Some exit polls have been deliberately created so that Congress workers get disappointed and to put pressure on the officers by creating a false atmosphere. This conspiracy is not going to succeed," he said.

He added that all Congress officials should be geared up for the counting day.

"We are all ready to win and are all united. If you (party workers) feel any problem then please talk to me directly or inform the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office on December 3. The Congress Party is going to be in power in the state on December 3," he added.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh exit poll 2023 puts BJP ahead of Congress; CM Shivraj predicts huge victory

Many exit polls predicted a BJP victory. Dainik Bhaskar predicted 95-115 seats for the BJP and 105-120 seats for the Congress. India Today-Axis My India gave 140-162 seats to BJP and 70-89 seats to the Congress. Today's Chanakya said the BJP will get 151 seats and the Congress 74, Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted that the BJP would get 100-123 seats and the Congress 102-125, Republic TV-Matrize gave 118-130 seats to the BJP and 97-107 to the Congress.

Other exit polls also predicted similar results.

Meanwhile, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the BJP would retain power in the state.

The results are likely to be declared on December 3.