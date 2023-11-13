'Kursi jaati hai toh jaaye..': Kamal Nath on how his govt fell in 2020

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday claimed that a deal was struck in 2020 to topple his government. He said that some MLAs approached him saying that they were offered crores but he refused even if he loses the post. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath (File)

Addressing an election rally in Narmadapuram district, Nath said, "Soon after I became the CM, a deal was struck. Being a CM, even I could have made a deal. MLAs used to come to me and say that they were being offered so many crores of rupees. But I said that I will not strike a deal with anyone. Kursi jaati hai toh jaaye..."

"When MLAs used to tell me they are getting crores, I would say mauj karo, mai kisise sauda nahi krne wala (Enjoy, I can't sign a deal with anyone)," he further added. He also said that he denied all offers because he did not wish MP to be identified as the state where deals like this take place.

The Congress had emerged as the largest political party winning 114 seats and the BJP got 109 in the 230-member assembly in the 2018 elections. The Congress managed to cobble up an alliance with the BSP, SP and Independents and formed the government with Kamal Nath as the chief minister.

In 2020, a political crisis occurred in Madhya Pradesh after 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the grand old party and switched over to the saffron camp. Kamal Nath's government fell after being reduced to a minority in just 15 months. The BJP formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister for the fourth time.

‘Kamal Nath an outsider’: Chouhan

Nath on Sunday took a dig at Chouhan saying that the chief minister would not be rendered "jobless" after Congress is voted to power in the upcoming elections as he is a "very good actor" and can pursue a career in Mumbai.

Chouhan while addressing a rally in in the Berasia assembly seat of Bhopal on Sunday, said that Nath is an "outsider" for the state and can't be trusted.

‘No one will be spared’: Kamal Nath to officials

Last week, the former CM also served a stern warning to the government officials in the Prithvipur and Niwari assembly seats saying no one would be spared for their deeds while addressing an election rally and dared them to take action, keeping in mind about the next five years.

"I want to tell this to the administration of Prithvipur and Niwari. Whatever you are doing, listen to it carefully, the day will come after tomorrow and what is to be done will be decided by you (people) and me. No one will be spared, six more days are left, do whatever you want to, but you also have to spend the next five years," he had said.

Madhya Pradesh will undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)