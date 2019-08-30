e-paper
Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, reiterates need for new MP Cong chief

Kamal Nath was appointed MPCC president in April 2018, while he took over as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in December last year.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:08 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Kamal Nath called the discussions with Sonia Gandhi as ‘fruitful’.
Kamal Nath called the discussions with Sonia Gandhi as ‘fruitful’. (ANI)
         

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and apprised her about the need for new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Gandhi, he said, “I had a discussion with Sonia Gandhi on various topics. I have been saying this that a new state president for Madhya Pradesh should be made. When I became the Chief Minister, I said it then also that new state president should be made, but since Lok Sabha elections were there, I was asked to continue.”

He said, “After elections, I again said the same thing. Today, I have repeated this.”

Kamal Nath called the discussions with Gandhi as “fruitful”.

Asked about reports of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ‘ultimatum’ to the party to make him MPCC chief, Kamal Nath said, “I don’t agree with this because I don’t think he is unhappy.”

Kamal Nath was appointed MPCC president in April 2018, while he took over as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in December last year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 14:08 IST

