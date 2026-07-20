Fight elections, Kangana dares CJP, says elected govt has the right to make decisions

Lok Sabha BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday criticised the Opposition's Parliament disruptions and rejected the CJP's demands over the removal of ministers and officials, saying an elected government cannot be subjected to “arm-twisting”.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament premises on the first day of the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Monday. (Rahul Singh)

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Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the actor-turned-politician said the primary purpose of the House is to hold meaningful discussions and ensure government accountability, not create disruptions.

“Our parliamentary session is on — so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right,” she said, according to news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to demands over the removal or retention of ministers and officials, Ranaut asserted that the government would not give in to pressure tactics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to demands over the removal or retention of ministers and officials, Ranaut asserted that the government would not give in to pressure tactics. {{/usCountry}}

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"You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good," Ranaut said.

‘Secure a mandate first’

She further maintained that decisions on running the government rest with the elected administration, adding that those seeking to influence such decisions should first secure a public mandate.

“It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself,” she remarked.

Earlier in the day, thousands of students, activists and professionals gathered at Jantar Mantar before marching towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The protesters, mobilised under the banner of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party, sought accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and recurring paper leaks.

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Dipke on contesting elections

Dipke had indicated in June that his party was not keen on contesting elections and had also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not reaching out" to the country's students following the NEET-UG controversy.

Asked whether the CJP would contest elections, Dipke said, "Why should we contest elections? I mean, if everyone in this country has to contest elections to demand their rights...how will it work?"

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Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke indicates CJP won't fight polls, attacks PM Modi over student issues

What happened in Parliament?

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon shortly after the Monsoon Session commenced amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members demanding discussions on the NEET-UG controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, the ANI report added.

The proceedings began with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla making obituary references to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM (Retd.), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

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Soon after the obituary references, Opposition MPs raised slogans seeking discussions on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

Amid the protests, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to members to allow the House to function.

"Please remain seated. Cooperate in running the House," Birla said.

However, the sloganeering continued, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

Ahead of the session, Congress leaders had said they would press for discussions on the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.