Kangana Ranaut gets partial relief in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

While the Andheri court granted bail to the Bollywood actor in the Javed Akhtar defamation case, the Karnataka high court on Thursday set aside an FIR against Kangana over her tweets where she compared protesting farmers with terrorists.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Andheri Magistrate court has granted bail to Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akhtar defamation matter.

The Andheri court in Mumbai has granted bail to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday after she moved the court for the cancellation of the bailable warrant that the court issued against her in the defamation case, brought against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. She has been granted bail upon furnishing a surety of 15,000 and a cash surety of 20,000, Bar and Bench reported.

On March 1, the court ordered a bailable warrant against the actor as she failed to respond to the summons issued by the court.

"For willful absence of accused (Ranaut) without any justified reasons, despite service of summons, issue bailable warrant of 1,000 against accused Kangana Ranaut," Magistrate R R Khan said in the order.

"As accused (Ranaut) has voluntarily remained absent without any justified reason despite service of summons and even not filed any exemption application, therefore, as per law issuance of bailable warrant of 1,000 against accused will be justified," it added.

The case pertains to a television interview that Kangana gave on July 19, 2020, and linked Javed Akhtar with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Kangana on November 3, under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday, she appeared before the court following which the court granted bail.

In a parallel development, the Karnataka high court on Thursday set aside an FIR registered against Kangana Ranaut over her tweets where she compared protesting farmers with terrorists.

