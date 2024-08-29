Kangana Ranaut reacts to Punjab leader's shocking ‘rape experience’ remark: ‘India will never stop trivialising…'

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut blasted former Punjab MP Simranjit Singh Mann for “trivialising rape” while attacking the actor-politician. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)

In a social media post, Ranaut expressed her outrage, saying, “It seems this country will never stop trivialising rape, today this senior politician compared getting raped to riding a bicycle.”

"No wonder rapes and violence against women for fun, is so deep rooted in the psyche of this patriarchal nation that it is casually used to tease or mock a woman even if she is a high profile filmmaker or politician," the Mandi MP said.

Punjab leader sparks controversy

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Mann, 79, made objectionable remarks about the actor-turned-politician.

"You can ask her (Kangana Ranaut) how rape happens so that people can be explained how rape happens. She has a lot of experience of rape," he said, according to India Today. HT couldn't independently verify the report.

The former IPS officer and Khalistan proponent was in Karnal for a party event ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls on October 1.

Mann's comments were in response to a clip posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in which she criticised the farmers' protest against the now-repealed agricultural laws. In the interview, Ranaut suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have occurred in India if not for the country's strong leadership. She claimed that during the farmers' protest, there were incidents of "bodies hanging and rapes taking place."

Ranaut's remarks, which also alleged the involvement of China and the US in the protest as part of a "conspiracy," drew sharp criticism from opposition parties.

Acting swiftly, the BJP distanced itself from her statement.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future," the ruling party said in a statement