Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
Kangana Ranaut throw fresh barbs at Rahul Gandhi: ‘He is a mess in his…’

ByHT News Desk
Aug 29, 2024 06:47 AM IST

In her fresh attack, Kangana Ranaut claimed that Rahul Gandhi does not have a vision and constantly changes his path.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut fired a fresh salvo at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleging the Congress MP is a “mess” and accused him of only “chasing a chair”.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File image)(PTI)
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File image)(PTI)

“He is a mess. He is a mess in his speeches, in his conduct,” Kangana Ranaut told India Today in an interview. The BJP MP from Mandi also attacked Rahul Gandhi for showing pictures of the Hindu God Lord Shiva during his speech in the Lok Sabha and said he “should be tested for drugs”.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi for his vision, Kangana Ranaut said she did not see any “cohesive idea” in his leadership and accused him of constantly changing paths. “It seems that he doesn't have a decisive idea of who he is as a leader. He is only chasing a chair, and every time he is changing his path,” she added.

On farmers protest

Kangana Ranaut has drawn widespread condemnation for her recent sweeping allegations on the farmers protest, where she claimed “bodies were seen hanging” and “rapes were taking place”. She also claimed that the protests could have led to Bangladesh-like civil unrest in India if the Union government had not taken ‘strong’ measures.

Reacting to her claims, Gandhi accused the propaganda machinery of the Modi government of "continuously engaged in insulting the farmers". Posting on X, he said, “The BJP MP calling the farmers who sacrificed 700 comrades during the 378-day marathon struggle as rapists and representatives of foreign forces is another proof of the BJP's anti-farmer policy and intentions”.

Farmer bodies and politicians from a wide spectrum condemned the actress for her remarks, leading the BJP to distance itself from her claims. The party reprimanded her by saying she does have the authority to speak on policy issues. Kangana was forced to dial down on her rhetoric as she claimed she is not “crazy or stupid” to believe she has the final voice in her party.

News / India News / Kangana Ranaut throw fresh barbs at Rahul Gandhi: 'He is a mess in his…'
