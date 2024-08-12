‘Rahul Gandhi most dangerous man’: Kangana Ranaut hits out over Hindenburg remark

Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for “endorsing” the new Hindenburg Research report and its allegations on market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Buch, calling him the “most dangerous man”. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut(ANI)

Ranaut, in a post on X, accused Gandhi of “trying everything to destabilise the nation” and its security and economy.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) is bitter, poisonous and destructive…his agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister then he might as well destroy this nation. The Hindenburg report targeting our stock market that Rahul Gandhi was endorsing last night has turned out to be a damp squib,” Ranaut wrote.

The BJP leader further told Gandhi to “get ready to sit in the opposition” all his life.

“…The way you suffering get ready to suffer the glory, the growth and the nationalism of the people of this nation. They will never make you their leader. You are a disgrace,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Hindenburg report

On Sunday, Gandhi issued a stark warning regarding the integrity of India's stock market following the latest allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. He expressed serious concerns about the potential conflict of interest involving the head of SEBI, Madhabi Puri Buch. He also questioned why Buch has not yet resigned and demanded an answer from the government.

“It is my duty as Leader of the Opposition to bring to your notice that there is a significant risk in the Indian stock market because the institutions that govern the stock market are compromised. A very serious allegation against the Adani group was illegal share ownership and price manipulation using offshore funds,” he said in a self-made video message.

Invoking a cricket reference, Gandhi said, “This is an explosive allegation because it alleges that the umpire herself is compromised…Why hasn’t SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?”