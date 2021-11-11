Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kangana says India got ‘real freedom' in 2014. Varun Gandhi says, ‘Madness?’

Kangana Ranaut said the independence that India got in 1947 was not the real freedom. It was 'bheekh' and the 'real freedom' came in 2014.
Varun Gandhi shared the viral video of Kangana Ranaut and exclaimed at her ideas. 
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:23 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Reacting to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's comment that India got true freedom in 2014, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday exclaimed that whether he should call this idea 'madness' or 'treason'. The video of Kangana Ranaut has now gone viral on social media as several celebrities have strongly criticised what Kangana said.

 

Taking part in the annual summit of a national media network, guest speaker Kangana talked about India's freedom struggle. “Woh azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai woh 2014 mai mili hai (That wasn’t freedom, those were alms. We got real freedom in 2014.)”

RELATED STORIES

"Sometimes an insult to the sacrifice and penance of Mahatma Gandhi, something showing respect to his killer and now this disdain for the sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters starting from Mangal Pandey to Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji and more. Should I call this thought process madness or treason," Varun Gandhi who has become vocal against his own party tweeted sharing the viral video.

Kangana said she has no intentions of joining politics but she is very aware and as an artist and as a nationalist, she will speak about India's freedom struggle. Talking about Savarkar and the Congress's allegation that Savarkar was no patriot, Kangana said, "This is a very large subject. I have studied a lot and did a film. It is very clear that the British did not take India over by some democratic process, right? It was a forceful occupation of this nation. There were some battled here and there but in 1857, there was a decisive fight for freedom. What followed after that is the most unfortunate part of history. More unfortunate than what happened to Jews also. ..It was not printed in the media.. whether the Jalianwalabagh massacre or the Bengal famine. They went for Indians because they were able to curb the first fight...they left us literally starved."

Kangana recently visited Veer Savarkar's cell in the Andaman island for ger upcoming film Tejas and said that history has been rewritten by a group of people who have omitted that part. The 'fake education' system has put the conscience of the country to sleep with a heavy dose of anaesthesia, the actor said.

"British were acutely aware that blood will flow but they decided whose blood will flow. It should not be their blood. And for that, they needed some people who could help them so that India blood flows but not theirs. These are the people who are labelled as liberals or the Congress. When you got conquered after a fight, how can you get independence as 'bheekh'," the actor asked.

"Secular is no man's land. What British left behind in the name of Congress was the extension of the British," Kangana said.

