Jignesh Mevani was reportedly in constant touch with Kanhaiya Kumar and Patidar leader Hardik Patel over the past few months.&nbsp;(File photo)
Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani join Cong in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

The three leaders went to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park at New Delhi's ITO to the statue of the freedom fighter a day after his 114th birth anniversary.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:16 PM IST

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Kanhaiya Kumar is a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University while Jignesh Mevani is a Dalit leader from Gujarat. 

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel were present with Rahul Gandhi when Kumar and Mevani joined the Congress.

