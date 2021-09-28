Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani join Cong in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Kanhaiya Kumar is a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University while Jignesh Mevani is a Dalit leader from Gujarat.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel were present with Rahul Gandhi when Kumar and Mevani joined the Congress.