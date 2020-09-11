e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi to remain in police custody till September 14

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi to remain in police custody till September 14

Ragini, who is one of the 12 people named in an FIR filed at the Cottonpet police station, was arrested in a drug case by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Ragini Dwivedi
Actor Ragini Dwivedi(File photo)
         

The police custody of Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi along with Sanjjana Galrani, Ravishankar, Rahul Tonse, Niyaz and Loum Pepper has been extended till September 14, according to ANI.

Ragini, who is one of the 12 people named in an FIR filed at the Cottonpet police station, was arrested in a drug case by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch.

The accused in the matter have been charged under various sections of IPC including 120b (criminal conspiracy) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 under sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and section 29.

Before Ragini’s arrest on September 4, the police had raided her residence.

The other people named in the FIR include Prashant Ranka, Vaibhav Jain, Aditya Alva, Simon, Prashant Babu, Ashwin and Vinay apart from a Sengalese national Loum Pepper. The Sengalese national is said to have been the main supplier of drugs.

tags
top news
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
2020 Kia Sonet first drive review: Baby SUV with brazen dreams
2020 Kia Sonet first drive review: Baby SUV with brazen dreams
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In