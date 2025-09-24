Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa dies at 94

Bengaluru: S L Bhyrappa, one of India’s most influential and widely read Kannada novelists, whose works blended history, philosophy, and social commentary, died on Tuesday in Bengaluru. He was 94. Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa. (File Photo)

He had been receiving treatment for age-related complications for several months at Jayadev Memorial Rashtrotthana Hospital and Research Centre. The hospital confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 2.38 p.m.

Over his career, Bhyrappa received some of India’s highest honours. He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2015, the Padma Shri in 2016, and the Padma Bhushan in 2023. In 2010, he was presented the Saraswati Samman for his novel Mandra (2001).

The novelist had faced health complications since collapsing during a morning walk earlier this year in Mysuru. He was later shifted to Bengaluru for advanced care. According to his family, his body will be kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Wednesday for the public to pay their respects. Cremation will take place in Mysuru on Thursday, a city he called home for decades.

Born in 1931 in Santheshivara, a village in Hassan district of Karnataka, Bhyrappa grew up in modest circumstances before moving to Mysuru for higher studies. He later pursued a doctorate in philosophy and began teaching in colleges and universities across the country. His academic journey included postings in Gujarat, Delhi, and Mysuru, and he eventually retired as a professor of philosophy from the Regional Institute of Education in Mysuru.

But it was his writing that made him a household name in Karnataka and beyond. Bhyrappa published his first novel, Bheemakaya, in 1958 at the age of 27. Over the next six decades, he produced 25 novels, all of which found readers across generations. Many of them remain in print, continuing to sell in large numbers even today. His ability to weave philosophical questions into narratives rooted in Indian history and culture gave his work a unique place in Kannada literature.

Among his best-known works are Vamshavriksha (1965), Gruhabhanga (1970), and Parva (1979). Parva, a retelling of the Mahabharata, is widely considered his magnum opus. Later works such as Avarana (2007) and Uttarakanda (2017) generated considerable debate for their ideological positions, with Uttarakanda, a retelling of the Ramayana from the perspective of women, becoming his final novel. Following its publication, Bhyrappa formally announced his retirement from writing.

His books were not only best-sellers but also highly influential. They were translated into several Indian languages, as well as English and European languages, making him one of the most widely translated Kannada authors.

He was also a writer unafraid of controversy. His novel Avarana provoked sharp criticism for its portrayal of Muslim rulers and religious conversion, sparking heated debates in literary and political circles. In his later years, Bhyrappa openly identified with pro-Hindutva positions and publicly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tributes poured in soon after news of his death was confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society. His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire minds for years to come.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a statement that Bhyrappa’s passing had “impoverished the literary world,” describing him as a writer whose style and accessibility gave him a vast readership.