Kanpur realtor had injuries on skull, limbs: Post-mortem report

Kanpur-based realtor Manish Gupta, who died under mysterious circumstances during a police raid at a city hotel earlier this week, sustained severe injuries on several parts of his body, including the skull, a postmortem examination report has showed. The report also mentioned other injuries suffered by the 36-year-old, such as those on his eye, limbs and back.

The businessman suffered “swelling of 4×5 cm in the middle of forehead, cut and hematoma (blood clot) in the upper eyelid of the right eye” and showed “marks of deep muscles injury on right arm above elbow and on right forearm”, the report, reviewed by HT, said.

The revelations came even as Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada maintained that the businessman died due to a head injury after he slipped amid the chaos that ensued following the raid at a city hotel on Monday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, met the family of the deceased at Kanpur’s civil lines and assured a fair probe into the incident. “All those found guilty will not be allowed to go unpunished,” he said.

Gupta was staying in the hotel with two friends from Gurugram when the incident took place. Family members of the deceased alleged that he was brutally thrashed by the police during the checking. Following nationwide outrage, six cops were suspended and a case of murder (Section 302 of Indian Penal Code) was registered against them. Efforts are now underway to nab the accused cops who went missing after the incident.

Additional director general of police (Gorakhpur) Akhil Kumar, who inspected the hotel, said the probe was handed over to the crime branch in Gorakhpur. “The place of the incident has been inspected. The investigation has been handed over to the crime branch, Gorakhpur, and instructions have been given for a speedy probe. The team will be strengthened and more investigators will be involved. Each and every point will be investigated as to how and why the raid occurred and how many policemen were involved,” he said.

Asked about the postmortem exam report, he said: “The statement of the doctors who performed the postmortem exam will also be taken (into consideration) to know the details of injuries and to know in what situation the injuries occurred.”

Adityanath has promised a government job to the businessman’s wife, Meenakshi Gupta.

“The chief minister has accepted all our demands and we are satisfied with the meeting,” Meenakshi said. She added that the chief minister had asked her to submit an application for an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation and also “accepted my plea for a government job as well as financial security for my five-year-old son’s future”.

After days of refusal, the family finally cremated the body at 5am on Thursday. The body was taken to Bhairon Ghat and final rites were conducted amid the presence of police and a few close relatives. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who rushed to the home of the businessman, demanded a CBI probe under the supervision of a sitting high court judge.

