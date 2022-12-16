Kanpur custodial death: SOG in-charge held, 8 cops on run

LUCKNOW Suspended police officer and former in-charge of special operations group (SOG), Prashant Gautam, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of a 30-year-old businessman in police custody in Kanpur Dehat. Accused Gautam worked at Kanpur’s Shivli police station where the victim, Balwant Singh, was detained.

Following Gautam’s arrest, police are now carrying out raids to arrest eight other police personnel who are suspected to be involved in the case. Meanwhile, the government has transferred the investigation of case to Kannauj. To ensure free and impartial probe, SP Kannauj Kunwar Anupam Singh has been handed over the investigation.

For the unversed, Balwant Singh, who was detained in a robbery case in the Shivli area, died of injuries late on Monday night. His postmortem report revealed that there were 26 serious injuries on his body. While the Kanpur Dehat police unit claimed he succumbed to a cardiac arrest, the autopsy clarified that Singh died due to assault.

On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against nine cops of SOG. Besides, a doctor who allegedly tried to cover up the alleged police atrocity has also been booked in connection with the case.

