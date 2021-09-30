Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kanpur businessman, allegedly killed in police raid, cremated today

On Wednesday, a case of murder was registered against six Kanpur policemen allegedly involved in the realtor Manish Gupta’s death
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets the family of Manish Gupta, who was allegedly killed by police in Gorakhpur, in Kanpur (PTI)

Body of Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta, killed allegedly in a brutal assault by Gorakhpur policemen in a hotel earlier this week, was cremated at 5am on Thursday.

His family had earlier refused to cremate the body unless their demands were met by the administration, but following repeated persuasion by Kanpur police, they agreed. The body was taken to Bhairon Ghat in Kanpur at 4 am and cremated in heavy police presence by a few relatives.

Earlier in the morning, Gupta’s wife Meenakshi Gupta said she didn’t want any politics over her husbands death. “I need justice and help me get that,” she said in a tweet.

The cremation was a big challenge ahead of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Kanpur and neighbouring Unnao. The CM is likely to meet the Gupta family at the DAV school ground where he was likely to address a public meeting in preparation for the assembly polls next year.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav met the family and assured them of all help. The Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, too, had spoken to the family over the phone.

On Wednesday, a case of murder was registered against six policemen allegedly involved in the realtor’s death.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: UP CM Adityanath orders FIRs against policemen in Gorakhpur raid case

36-year-old Manish Gupta died on Monday during a police raid in a Gorakhpur hotel where he was staying with his two friends from Gurugram. His family alleged that the policemen had thrashed him brutally. Six policemen, suspected to be involved, went missing after the incident and were booked on CM Yogi Adityanath’s instruction.

Gorakhpur superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada said: “Prima facie in this case, we had suspended six policemen. Now, on the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s family, we have filed a case against the six cops.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the law and order in the state.

“The state of jungle law is such under this government that police are soft on criminals and behave barbarously with common people,” Priyanka tweeted on Wednesday. In a series of tweets, Mayawati said the incident exposed the BJP government’s claims about law and order. Akhilesh Yadav said the incident was an outcome of the “police encounter culture” that the BJP government gave birth to. He demanded that all the accused are tried for murder. Mayawati has demanded a CBI probe into the case.

